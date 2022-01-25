Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Gerüstet für LPD-Massenproduktion! Kommerzialisierung!?
WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Frankfurt
24.01.22
21:22 Uhr
8,450 Euro
-0,900
-9,63 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK announces updated schedule for Trading Update and IFRS financials for Q4 and12M 2021

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK announces updated schedule for Trading Update and IFRS financials for Q4 and12M 2021

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK announces updated schedule for Trading Update and IFRS financials for Q4 and12M 2021 25-Jan-2022 / 06:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), 
                 one of the world's largest steel producers, announces it has updated a schedule for 
                 Trading Update and IFRS financials for Q4 and 12M 2021. 
MMK announces           On the back of the Group transition to new version of corporate information system 
                 Oracle E-Business Suite v12 MMK actualizes its schedule for Trading Update and IFRS 
updated schedule for trading   financials for Q4 and 12M 2021: 
update and IFRS financials for q4 
and 12M 2021              -- Trading Update - 28 February 2022; 
                    -- IFRS financials - 28 February 2022. 
 
 
25 january 2022 
                 The full financial calendar for 2022 is below: 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
                    -- Q4 and 12M 2021 Trading Update - 28 February 2022; 
                    -- Q4 and 12M 2021 IFRS financials - 28 February 2022; 
                    -- Q1 2022 Trading Update - 13 April 2022; 
                    -- Q1 2022 IFRS financials - 19 April 2022; 
                    -- Q2 and H1 2022 Trading Update - 13 July 2022; 
                    -- Q2 and H1 2022 IFRS financials - 19 July 2022; 
                    -- Q3 and 9M 2022 Trading Update - 12 October 2022; 
                    -- Q3 and 9M 2022 IFRS financials - 18 October 2022. 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of 
premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                           channel in Telegram, to be 
                                             the first to know about key 
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 MMK news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
Investor Relations Department 
 
Veronika Kryachko 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru      KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022 
               Financial calendar 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
Yaroslava Vrubel       3 February  Raiffeisen Bank Virtual Russian Day, online 
+7 982 282 9682 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru       9-11 February VTB Capital investment forum 'RUSSIA CALLING!', online 
               28 February  Q4 and 12M 2021 Trading Update 
Communications Department   28 February  Q4 and 12M 2021 IFRS financials +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 138512 
EQS News ID:  1272267 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272267&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2022 00:08 ET (05:08 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
