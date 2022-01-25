Alpha Blue Ocean, the family office and leading specialist in alternative financing founded by Pierre Vannineuse, has announced the signing of a new financing agreement of three million Euros through ADTHINK, recently renamed NFTY (Ticker: ALNFT:FP), via a new alternative innovative and unprecedented financing solution in France.

Adthink, recently renamed NFTY, and Alpha Blue Ocean announced the signing of a financing contract in Bonds Convertible to Redeemable Shares, for a nominal maximum amount of €3M over 3 years.

The purpose of this financing agreement is to support the growth of the group over the next 3 years and to strengthen its diversification and its position as a major player in digital advertising in France.

Pierre Vannineuse, Chairman, CIO Founder of Alpha Blue Ocean: "ABO is thrilled to diversify its portfolio with this new investment in France in an AdTech leader and a future leader in the market for NFTs(*). Our continuing quest to align the interests with all of the stakeholders of the companies in our portfolio and participations has led us to be the first to implement a financial instrument of this type on the French market."

(*) Non Fungible Tokens are unique digital assets stored and registered on a distributed ledger technology such as the blockchain (most of which are on the Ethereum blockchain) and differ sensibly from other more well-known fungible tokens such as BitCoin Ethereum or, Dogecoin."

Jonathan Métillon, CEO of Adthink: "This innovative financing solution will allow us to meet the specific needs of Adthink by aligning the interests of each party with the existing shareholders. The net product of the issue will be allocated to the general requirements of the group, to the Working Capital required for the growth of our advertising activities as well as the technical and sales growth of our new NFT marketing services"

Created in 2017, Alpha Blue Ocean is a specialist and pioneer in alternative financing in Europe and in the world, notably in the medical innovations sector. In 4 years, the group founded by Pierre Vannineuse has completed more than EUR 1.5 billion in financial commitments, of which 60% has been in the Health and Innovation segment.

