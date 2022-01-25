Anzeige
WKN: A1JLVC ISIN: CNE1000016V2 Ticker-Symbol: CI9 
Stuttgart
25.01.22
08:03 Uhr
2,334 Euro
+0,013
+0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
CITIC SECURITIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITIC SECURITIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3512,45309:43
2,3582,45909:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA WATER INDUSTRY GROUP
CHINA WATER INDUSTRY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA WATER INDUSTRY GROUP LTD0,0280,00 %
CITIC SECURITIES CO LTD2,334+0,56 %
CLOUDCALL GROUP PLC0,9000,00 %
NAPSTER GROUP PLC0,0010,00 %
NINE MILE METALS LTD0,103-16,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.