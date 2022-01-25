Das Instrument 29E GB00BD2YHN21 NAPSTER GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2022

The instrument 29E GB00BD2YHN21 NAPSTER GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2022



Das Instrument 311A CA86024R2000 STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2022

The instrument 311A CA86024R2000 STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2022



Das Instrument HAU2 KYG2114E1355 CHINA WATER I.GR. HD-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2022

The instrument HAU2 KYG2114E1355 CHINA WATER I.GR. HD-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2022



Das Instrument WTM1 GB00B4XS5145 CLOUDCALL GROUP LS-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2022

The instrument WTM1 GB00B4XS5145 CLOUDCALL GROUP LS-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2022



Das Instrument CI9 CNE1000016V2 CITIC SECURITIES H YC 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2022

The instrument CI9 CNE1000016V2 CITIC SECURITIES H YC 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2022

