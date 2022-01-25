Infinity Digital for Salesforce integrates with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud to help banks deliver smoother onboarding, origination and servicing experiences across all touchpoints

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced the availability of Infinity Digital for Salesforce that brings together the worlds of CRM, assisted channels and digital channels onto a single platform, available here on Salesforce AppExchange the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace.

This solution integrates Salesforce Financial Services Cloud with Temenos' digital banking platform, giving customer-facing teams in banks a holistic view of their customers surfacing both customer engagement and transactional banking data across all channels and transactional systems.

Infinity Digital for Salesforce offers banks synchronization between Salesforce Financial Services Cloud and the bank's core banking systems. It helps banks achieve higher efficiency and streamlining of servicing, onboarding and origination processes with better personalization and greater customer experience.

The banking industry has fundamentally changed in recent years; business models are dramatically reshaped, as customers demand higher personalization of services regardless of their chosen method of interaction. Banks need visibility of customer behavior and transactional footprint across touchpoints in an omnichannel way and a consistent approach to delivering high-impact customer journeys.

Infinity Digital for Salesforce enables banks to better serve their customers with highly tailored offers made possible through relevant, complete and accurate information at every interaction. Banks can now integrate digital and assisted channels with their transactional system and create a unified platform across marketing, sales, servicing and origination functions to give client-facing teams from branch and contact center staff to relationship managers and chat operators a truly complete, actionable view of customer interactions.

Infinity Digital for Salesforce offers out-of-the box synchronization between Salesforce Financial Services Cloud and the bank's core banking system, be it either Temenos or other third party system. The solution provides a 360-customer view enhanced with real-time current balances and latest transactions as well as all other customer interactions, giving client-facing teams a holistic and fully informed view of customer activities and product portfolio.

With the solution now available for retail banking, and more capabilities planned in the future to cover business banking and wealth management.

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos said: "We are excited to extend our leadership in digital by combining our open, banking platform with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud in a single platform to help banks reinvent the customer and employee omnichannel experience. We are aiming to solve one of the most fundamental problems in banking today by connecting the worlds of CRM, transactional footprint and digital interactions. This go-to-market strategy will accelerate our penetration in the digital front office segment. We help banks with complex channel architectures by breaking down silos to reduce complexity and costs, and achieve customer-centric business transformation to provide outstanding customer experiences."

"We're excited to see Temenos innovate with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud to help banks deepen their relationships with customers through hyper-personalized experiences," said Eran Agrios, SVP GM, Financial Services, Salesforce. With Infinity Digital for Salesforce, customers can connect their core banking systems to their omni-channel experiences, delivering hyper-personalized experiences faster.

The product offers:

Enriched 360-customer view that unlocks the full potential of the core banking system. The new solution shows the financial products the customer owns in the bank and outside the bank through open banking account aggregation services, ensuring that the shown balance and latest transactions exactly reflect what the core banking system stores.

Unified digital, human-assisted, and high-touch channels that give insights into customer digital activity and provide a real omnichannel approach to customer onboarding and product origination. This means that a customer could start a journey in an assisted channel, continue it through a self-service channel and finalize in any other channel.

Consistency between the CRM and the core banking system by ensuring that only after an origination process has been approved and the product fulfilment is completed, the opportunities could be closed as won.

Integration of the most common servicing actions such as bill pay, fund transfers, loan payments and direct debits with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud to provide comprehensive servicing capabilities to customer facing employees on a single application.

Ends

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Follow Temenos: https://www.linkedin.com/company/temenos

Follow Temenos on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Temenos

Salesforce, AppExchange, Financial Services Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005494/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Wolfe Scott Rowe

Temenos Global Public Relations

Tel: +1 610 232 2793 +44 20 7423 3857

Email: press@temenos.com



Alistair Kellie Andrew Adie

Newgate Communications on behalf of Temenos

Tel: +44 20 7680 6550

Email: allnewgatetemenos@newgatecomms.com