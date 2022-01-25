Hoteles Desconecta2: HOTELES DESCONECTA2, THE RECIPIENT OF TWO AWARDS DURING THE FITUR INTERNATIONAL TOURISM FAIR IN ITS FIRST MONTH OF BUSINESS

BADAJOZ, Spain, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoteles Desconecta2, a five-star boutique hotel, recently officially opened in Monesterio (Spain), has received awards both for 'Best Sustainable Hotel', given by the Habitat Futura Group, and 'Tourism Entrepreneurship and resilience 2022 in Extremadura', granted by the regional government of Extremadura itself.

In this way, the project has been rewarded for its commitment to sustainability in the 'Re Think Hotel' competition, which aims to promote the application of sustainability and rehabilitation criteria in hotels through the annual publication of the 10 best sustainable hotels in Spain. To this end, the hotel has won the support of Spain's Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, and the Ministry for Ecological Transition, as well as that of its official partner, the RTI (Responsible Tourism Institute).

Similarly, Hoteles Desconecta2 has been honoured for 'Tourism Entrepreneurship and resilience 2022 in Extremadura' by the regional government of Extremadura in the framework of FITUR 2022, at which both Hoteles Desconecta2 and the government attended this year. In this way, the regional government recognises the contribution the hotel has made to tourism and hospitality in the region and to the expansion of the Extremadura brand, which at its core has the values of quality, wellbeing, innovation and sustainability.

Strength, flexibility and the ability to adapt to change stand out as additional qualities for which the hotel obtained this award. Conceived in May 2018, Hoteles Desconecta2 was forced to overcome mid-project a multitude of challenges during its various phases, including the untimely appearance of the COVID pandemic.

Sam Brocal, CEO of Media Interactiva and owner of the hotel has expressed his satisfaction with both awards: "It is an honour that all the work we have put in has been recognised. All of our passion and enthusiasm has gone into the process, ensuring the perfect balance in each and every detail between design and sustainability. You can see this as soon as you walk through the door: you can just feel the magic. Laura Morillo, co-owner, looks back and recalls a dream that began three and a half years ago now with the beginning of the project: "together we have managed it."

A commitment to sustainability at Hoteles Desconecta2

The start of the project and the selection of the T10Team architecture studio as responsible for its design and execution saw the first foundations being laid for Hoteles Desconecta2 to be chosen as 'Best Sustainable Hotel' of 2021 in Spain.

T10Team opted for the total integration of Hoteles Desconecta2 into the natural surrounding landscape, with natural stone being selected as the prominent material in the hotel's construction. Furthermore, with a desire to foster the surrounding landscape, it was decided to conserve the oak grove through the introduction of species native to the area's grassland.

To take maximum advantage of natural light, the optimal orientation was identified in the building's design through the use of solar charts and pathfinders, in such a way that the different sides of the building optimally accommodate the sunlight, harnessing the natural flow of energy of the surroundings. In much the same way, the construction, design and decoration of the hotel have been carried out in accordance with the principles of classic Feng Shui, resulting in a hotel centred around its guests' wellbeing.

As a result of all this, the 'Re Think Hotel' competition has rewarded Hoteles Desconecta2 for the conservation of the natural habitat and biodiversity of the land, and for its trust in local suppliers, which minimises transport emissions and also promotes the local economy. The hotel's use of ecological cleaning products, recycled paper and efficient laundry, and the implementation of systems or plans to reduce, separate and/or recycle any waste generated, were also praised.

About Hoteles Desconecta2

Hoteles Desconecta2 has brought the luxury of digital disconnection with the creation of its rural five-star boutique hotel to Extremadura, in a stunning setting in the town of Monesterio, Badajoz. This is a place, far removed from the everyday hustle and bustle, where individual wellbeing and physical and emotional reconnection are nurtured and developed.

Hoteles Desconecta2 is the latest business line of Media Interactiva, a multinational specialised in technology and educational content. It represents a new concept of luxury hotel in which, in addition to the highest quality standards in accommodation and cuisine, guests can enjoy all of the comforts that help boost physical and emotional wellbeing and personal growth.

The building and decoration, planned with the utmost care and attention to detail, has been a central project for owners Laura Morillo and Sam Brocal, together with architects José Luis Pérez Halcón, Iván García Borrero and Francisco Santisteban, with a total investment of 2.7 million euros, and with additional funding from the regional government of Extremadura's Department of Economy, Science and Digital Agenda and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The project constitutes a clear innovation in the tourism sector, by creating a uniquely personalised experience for each guest, while simultaneously respecting nature and the unique setting.

The hotel, fully integrated and in harmony with nature, occupies a building of 1,000 m2 and is set in a 30-hectare plot of land with a swimming pool area stretching more than 553 m2, constitutes a place of exclusive luxury. With only nine rooms, it focusses completely on the wellbeing and complete relaxation of all its guests. With all this in mind, its facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, spa, an exercise studio, a restaurant, and a large exterior patio with an extraordinary view of the Tentudía wetlands.

Likewise, the hotel lends itself to hosting conferences and business events (product presentations, teambuilding events, training etc.) thanks to its spacious 212m2 lounge and outdoor dining area of 420 m2, as well as a variety of other events (lunches, weddings etc.) or simply for a getaway in an idyllic natural setting with quality and carefully finished interior design.

