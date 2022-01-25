- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse underlying performance is the issue in today's profit warning, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their price target on the stock to CHF 8.50 from CHF 8.80.
- • Recommendation remains underperform
- • A quarterly loss in the investment bank is below BofA's expectations, which was expecting a modest profit
- • Credit Suisse is likely to focus on maintaining elevated capital through its time rebuilding the control framework, BofA said
- • High capital levels will not indicate surplus capital until this process is complete: BofA
