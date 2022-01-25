Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Gerüstet für LPD-Massenproduktion! Kommerzialisierung!?
WKN: A3H3FM ISIN: NO0010894850 Ticker-Symbol:  
Tradegate
25.01.22
09:48 Uhr
101,75 Euro
-0,13
-0,12 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
GlobeNewswire
25.01.2022 | 09:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by LR Global Holding GmbH is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (40/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by LR Global Holding
GmbH to trading with effect from 2022-01-26. Last day of trading is set to
2025-01-20. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038524
