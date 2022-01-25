The portable storage system contains lithium batteries, a charger, and an inverter, all fully integrated into a sealed and protective case.From pv magazine Spain Spanish battery provider Enercraft has launched a portable battery for multiple uses. The Energy Mobile Assistant (EMA) storage system is offered in three different models, called the EMA 104, EMA 110, and EMA 112. All of them have the same storage capacity, of 1kWh, but provide the user with different outputs, from 400-600W for the EMA 104; 1-1.5kW for the EMA 110; and from 1.2-1.8kW for the EMA 112. Each EMA system contains a configuration ...

