- (PLX AI) - Vestas likely lost market share in the fourth quarter, analysts at SEB said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell from hold.
- • Price target cut to DKK 160 from DKK 210
- • Vestas can either show pricing discipline and risk losing volume or lower prices and hurt its margins, SEB said
- • Continued cost pressure from high freight rates and raw material prices will likely lead to a decline in EBIT margin for Vestas this year, SEB said
- • Vestas may guide for an EBIT margin as low as 1-2% and as high as 4%, the analysts said
- • The road to Vestas long-term 10% margin target looks challenging while all three of its main competitors are loss-making, SEB said
