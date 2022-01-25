While East Africa - and Kenya is particular - has made great strides in the provision of off-grid solar systems, Central Africa is a long way behind, according to a new report from IRENA and the African Development Bank. In terms of investment, the study's authors wrote, much, much more will be required to achieve universal electricity access this decade.A report compiled by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) has shed light on the regional disparities evident across Africa's renewable energy industry, whilst reinforcing the message far more ...

