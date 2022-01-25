Millennial Lithium obtains a final court order approving the Arrangement with Lithium Americas, Canagold Resources summarizes 2021 results and outlines plans for 2022, Kutcho Copper also reviewed 2021 and previews the next steps planned for 2022 at its high-grade copper-zinc development project and Osisko Metals' winter drilling program at its Canadian Pine Point Mining Camp project in the Northwest Territories is well underway with assay results pending for 2021.