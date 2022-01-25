Tractable's technology helps insurers increase speed, efficiency, and accuracy of claims handling

Tractable, the artificial intelligence (AI) company accelerating recovery from accidents and disasters, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Tractable has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

Tractable has leveraged the power of AI to create solutions that expedite and optimize the accident and disaster recovery process for P&C insurers and their policyholders. Tractable's Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire ClaimCenter users to integrate to its AI Review and AI Estimating solutions that accelerate the visual audit of repair estimates and generate repair estimates based on photos.

"At Tractable, we set out to make lives easier by applying AI to real-world problems that impact hundreds of thousands of people every day," said Adrien Cohen, president and co-founder, Tractable. "We are proud to partner with Guidewire and put our technology in the hands of our shared clients to optimize their claims processes and improve customer experience. With efficient claims handling through AI, insurers can save themselves time and resources, while providing an improved experience to the most important person in the process their customer."

"We are delighted to welcome Tractable as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner," said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. "Appraisals can often be very time consuming and highly subjective when done manually. Tractable accelerates photo-based auto appraisal tasks for insurers by harnessing the power of AI. With AI, appraisals can be completed in real time at scale with consistency, increasing the precision and speed of the appraisal process."

About Tractable

Tractable develops artificial intelligence systems for accident and disaster recovery. Its AI solutions process over $2bn a year in vehicle repairs and purchases and have been deployed by over 20 of the world's top insurers across Europe, North America and Asia, helping millions of households recover from accidents faster. Connect with Tractable on LinkedIn and Twitter. https://tractable.ai/

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

