Digital experience analytics leader grows global footprint following $500M Series E investment to support growth innovation

Contentsquare, the leading experience analytics company, today announced momentous growth in 2021, almost doubling its ARR, with a +98% increase on the previous year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005649/en/

Contentsquare Delivers 98% ARR Growth in 2021 And Continues To Accelerate Innovation Market Expansion (Photo: Business Wire)

Gaining momentum and making headlines in the areas of company growth, product, impact and brand awareness, Contentsquare is well poised for continued acceleration as businesses continue to shift to digital-first. The company celebrated a pivotal $500M Series E funding round led by SoftBank, accelerated geographic expansion across the globe with new offices in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Lyon and Rennes, and announced key new leadership hires including Kat Borlongan, Chief Impact Officer, and John O'Melia, Chief Customer Officer.

In September, Contentsquare announced it had acquired Hotjar, the leading product experience insights platform in the SMB market, allowing it to now serve the global market end-to-end, and to enable businesses of every size to deliver outstanding digital experiences to their customers. It also acquired Paris-based deep-tech company Upstride to accelerate its ambitious AI innovation roadmap.

Jonathan Cherki, Founder and CEO, Contentsquare, said "What an incredible year this has been. None of this would have been possible without the hard work and vision of our fantastic team at Contentsquare. I can't wait to see how the Contentsquare team transforms the future of digital experience, helping global brands realize the value of data-led customer journeys and helping them reach new heights with their customers and brand."

Other notable 2021 Contentsquare highlights include:

Rapid team growth, with around 1,300 team members today and early projections that Contentsquare will recruit 1,500+ new roles over the next three years, with hundreds of positions in R&D/Product

Expanded presence in North America and Europe, as well as in APAC with teams in Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney

Growing its incredible client community, including 30% of the Fortune 100 and achieving an NPS score of 46 (Retently's 2020 NPS benchmarks puts the average Saas score at 30) and being trusted by Cementing our commitment to Diversity, Equity Inclusion with the hire of Orly Lynn, Global VP, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Making key new hires, including Albert Nel as SVP Asia Pacific and Japan and Chip Winslow as Americas Chief Revenue Officer

Expanded its Experience Partner Ecosystem which includes +100 technology integrations including Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, Qualtrics, Optimizely, Kibo, AB Tasty, Intercom, Momentive AI, and more. It also includes +150 solution partners including Dentsu, Wunderman Thompson, THG, Gaprise, and more

Continuing to enhance its privacy-first, secure, scalable, and reliable platform on which Contentsquare products are built such as Digital Find Fix, Apps, Insights and Merchandising

Delivering the first cookieless solution in our industry and making privacy and Digital Trust a key pillar of our vision

Joining the small list of privacy-first global organizations to have been awarded ISO 27701 certification, a new international standard of best practices for managing information security in compliance with the provisions of legal frameworks for data protection such as CCPA and GDPR

Collecting 300 Billion pageviews and 15,000 Billion interactions in 2021, across sites that processed $2.25Billion in transactions daily

Growing our Atomic Labs incubator to work with 16 start-ups over 2021, reaching 450 hours of mentoring and 50 hours of product, marketing, and sales workshops, and leading 7 proof of concepts, resulting in 2 integrations within the Contentsquare solution

Pledging 1 Million Euros to the Contentsquare Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the digital accessibility gap

To date, the company holds 11 issued patents and has another 37 pending applications, globally

Receiving key industry awards including Built In Best Places to Work, the HappyIndex at Work Award, AI Breakthrough Award, Stevie, MarTech Breakthrough Award and the Marketing Excellence Award for Corporate Marketing Team of the Year. Founder and CEO Jonathan Cherki was also recognized by The Software Report (TSR) as one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021

Forming an Advisory Board of top industry executives from Aera Technology, Dollar Shave Club, Gainsight, Marketo and Microsoft

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Its experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv, Amsterdam and Barcelona. Today, it helps more than 800 enterprises globally deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005649/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Erica Ashner

Erica.Ashner@Contentsquare.com