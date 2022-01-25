Italian and Iranian researchers have developed the new "deposition via an antisolvent-soaked applicator" technique, which they describe as an easily scalable process to produce uniform, pinhole-free perovskite films. They tested the process on a 6.7%-efficient solar cell based on a polyethylene terephthalate substrate, raising its power conversion efficiency by 82%.Researchers from the University of Rome Tor Vergata in Italy and the University of Zanjan in Iran have developed a new method to manufacture perovskite photovoltaic cells with just a small sheet of paper as an applicator. They claim ...

