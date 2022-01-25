To celebrate the upcoming anniversary of the UK Government changing the law to give pet owners more freedom to rent, Quintain Living the award-winning management company overseeing the rental of more than 3,000 apartments in Wembley Park has released a new study focusing on renting with pets in the UK. The study, based on 1,000 respondents who own pets, provides insights on the best and worst UK cities for pet owners, the pets most commonly concealed from landlords and even how owners hide their pets from their landlords!

The study revealed that the most pet-friendly city in the UK is Brighton, with Edinburgh and Liverpool ranking in second and third places respectively. Meanwhile, Belfast turned out to be the least pet-friendly city, with London and Glasgow rounding up the bottom three. The results were based on accessibility of parks, vets, pet grooming salons, pet-friendly pubs and pet boarding establishments in each city.

As for where the most pet-friendly landlords are located, Norwich took the top spot with 96%, closely followed by Leeds (95%) and Sheffield (93%). The capital, London came fourth with 90% of landlords, such as Quintain Living, being happy to let pets in rented properties. Plymouth (82%), Cardiff (80%) and Edinburgh (73%) were voted as the cities with the fewest pet-friendly landlords

Birds are named as the most secretly kept pets in the UK a staggering 50% of respondents who keep birds admitted hiding them from their landlord. Rabbits are in second place, cited by 43% of people who own them. A truly unexpected animal finds itself coming in third place horses, according to 33% of respondents.

When it comes to hiding pets from landlords during inspections, the most common way is taking the pet for a walk (35%), asking a friend to look after them (32%), asking neighbours (19%) and hiding them in the wardrobe or cupboard (15%). Almost 1 in ten pet owners (9%) admitted they use a disguising technique to hide their pets from their landlords.

Other key findings from the survey:

27% of landlords do not know that their tenants keep pets

About one third of Britons have been hiding their pets for over three years

17% of pet owners considered giving up their pet in order to find somewhere to rent

38% of pet owners do not feel comfortable asking for permission to keep a pet

29% of pet owners experienced difficulty finding a property to rent

17% of females and 21% of males claim hiding a pet affects their own and their pet's mental health

30% of Britons think they could rent a nicer property if they didn't have a pet

Plymouth and Liverpool, with 44% each, were voted as the top cities with pet-friendly pubs while Belfast (15%) and Manchester (29%) found themselves at the bottom of the ranking

34% of Londoners believe the city to have a decent amount of pet-friendly pubs

Quintain Living is on a mission to help all residents love where they live and offers properties for rent that allow pets. At Quintain Living, residents and their pets will always feel welcome.

Danielle Bayless, COO of Quintain Living said: "The UK is a nation of animal lovers and pets are integral members of the family for many, including myself. For too long renters have been excluded from owning pets in their homes but as we have proved, there is no reason why we cannot live in harmony together. We are proud to have been one of the first to offer pet-friendly homes to rent as well as a host of pet-friendly amenities on-site for two and four-legged residents alike to enjoy."

----------------ENDS----------------

Notes to Editors

About Quintain Living

Quintain Living is an award-winning management company overseeing the rental of 3,000 pet-friendly apartments in Wembley Park. At Quintain Living, residents and their pets can rent a home that has been thoughtfully designed with exceptional amenities, services and perks, all curated to meet their specific needs.

Quintain Living offers studios to four-bed apartments in one of nine super stylish apartment blocks Montana, Dakota, Alto, Landsby, Alameda,Ferrum,Beton,Canada Gardens andThe Robinson rental is hassle-free, with state-of-the-art contactless viewings, speedy removals, no deposit or hidden fees and access to money-can't-buy lifestyle amenities. This is the future of renting. All just 12 minutes from central London.

For more information on Quintain Living, visit www.quintainliving.com, @quintainliving on Instagram or call 020 3151 1927.

Credit

Please credit this research to Quintain Living.

Resources

Please find the data in the media pack

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005095/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries:

Inna Tsukanova

inna@passiondigital.co.uk