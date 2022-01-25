Oscillate Plc - Company Update, Notice of AGM and Board Changes

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Oscillate plc

AQSE: MUSH

("Oscillate plc" or the "Company")

COMPANY UPDATE, NOTICE OF AGM AND BOARD CHANGES

NOTICE OF AGM AND COMPANY UPDATE

The Company is pleased to announce that Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is being posted today, convening the Company's AGM, to be held at Langton House, 81 High Street, Battle, East Sussex, TN33 0AQ, at 10:30 a.m. on 25 February 2022.

A copy of the AGM Notice with a company update will shortly be available on the Company's website at: https://oscillateplc.com/

BOARD CHANGES

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Fungai Ndoro as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Fungai Ndoro is an experienced small cap corporate financier who specialises in working with growth companies. She has worked in the City for over a decade and has spent most of her career as a corporate financier at Peterhouse Capital Limited, advising public companies and executing a broad spectrum of corporate transactions, including IPOs, acquisitions and disposals, CVAs, open offers and structural reorganisations for corporate clients on the London Stock Exchange (including AIM) and AQSE. Over her career, Fungai has executed the structuring and launch of several companies.

Fungai is currently an Executive Director of AQSE quoted Quetzal Capital Limited, Non-Executive Director of Hydrogen Future Industries plc and Helium Ventures plc and is an independent consultant providing strategic guidance and advice to start-ups and growth companies, in various sectors, on corporate governance frameworks and capital market transactions.

Further information on Fungai Ndoro (aged 35):

Fungai Ndoro does not currently hold shares in the Company.

Current Directorships Previous Directorships FN Advisory Limited

Quetzal Capital plc

Helium Ventures plc

Hydrogen Future Industries plc V22 London Limited

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Fungai Ndoro, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Concurrent with the appointment of Fungai Ndoro, Non-Executive Chairman, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi has retired his role as Director of the company with immediate effect.

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi commented,

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all shareholders for their support whilst a Director of Oscillate plc. As my time as Chairman of the Company reaches its conclusion, my support as a shareholder continues.

I welcome Fungai Ndoro to the Board of Oscillate, Fungai is a highly experienced and successful corporate financier and has a lot of experience in conducting Reverse Takeover transactions."

The Company will look to make further board changes in the near future.

Conrad Windham, Executive Director stated:

"The board would like to place on record its immense gratitude to Mr Tennent-Bhohi for his stewardship of the Company, since leading the recapitalisation and restructure of the Company in June 2019, and wishes him the very best for his future endeavours."

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries

Company:

Conrad Windham (Executive Director)

Info@Oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller & Mark Anwyl

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796