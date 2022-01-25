Highlights from Aureus East surface drilling include:

Hole AE-21-040

0.65m at 40.3 grams per tonne gold, ("g/t"), from 160.0 metres ("m");

1.0m at 11.1 g/t gold from 236.0m;

0.75m at 12.2 g/t gold from 248.75m; and,

0.9m at 11.0 g/t gold from 268.25m.

Hole AE-21-041

1.65m at 19.8 g/t gold from 207.50m, including 0.65m at 49.4 g/t gold from 208.5m



Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to continue to report high-grade results from its flagship Aureus East Gold Project in Nova Scotia, Canada with the release of results from four drill holes. The Company is drilling at the Aureus East Project to define a new gold mineral resource and continues to expand mineralization upon the success of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 program results. The holes reported today were from four surface pads, focused on expanding mineralization along strike to the east and at depth, resulting in continued identification of previously overlooked gold horizons and an expanding limb system.

Aurelius' President and CEO, Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng said: "Today's drill results demonstrate the strong continuity along strike, allowing for an expansion of the gold zones, along strike to the east, in width to the south and at depth. Surface holes stepped to the east and south show that the mineralization remains open, intersecting gold at surface to more than 500m below surface. We are encouraged by the continuity, the widths and the grades of our intercepts as we conceptualize the minability of the mineralized system. In our continuing efforts to increase our understanding of the project geology we have consistently encountered high grade gold intersections within a broadly mineralized and substantial gold system. We have completed 49 holes, along with two wedge holes, with a 100% success rate of intersecting mineralization in two phases. We completed, over 12,000m in Phase 2 of our drill program. With Phase 2 drilling at Aureus East now complete, we anticipate further results from the lab over the coming weeks. This will help further delineate the deposit as we work towards our updated resource on Aureus East later this quarter."





Figure 1: Core photo showing visible gold along the quartz/argillite contact in hole AE-21-041 at a depth of 208.65m - 0.65m sample graded 49.4 g/t gold.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/111457_0cb4e10134efa824_002full.jpg.





Figure 2: Core photo showing visible gold along the quartz/argillite contact in hole AE-21-040 at a depth of 160.0m - 0.65m sample graded 40.3 g/t gold.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/111457_newfigure2full.jpg





Figure 3: Longitudinal Section of the Aureus East Gold Project, showing drill pad locations on surface and underground.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/111457_0cb4e10134efa824_004full.jpg.





Figure 4: A compilation of images providing a Plan View of the Aureus East Gold Project and surface drill pad locations.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/111457_0cb4e10134efa824_005full.jpg.

Current and Upcoming On-site Activities

Having completed Phase 2 drilling at Aureus East, the near-term focus has shifted to a recently initiated underground channel sampling and mapping program. Aurelius believes there is considerable opportunity to identify continuous mineralization directly adjacent to the existing underground development infrastructure. Channel sampling in the underground drifts, where saddle reefs are exposed, will be the priority in this area. The sampling program will include the walls and floor in multiple gold zones which already contain known gold mineralization. The results will be incorporated into the geological interpretation of the gold zones as part of the upcoming mineral resource estimate for Aureus East. Nordmin Engineering has been retained to prepare the mineral resource estimate which is expected later in the first quarter of 2022.





Figure 5: Geo-technician conducting channel sampling of the visible limbs in the floor and walls of the drift at the 940 Level, underground at the Aureus East Gold Project.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/111457_0cb4e10134efa824_006full.jpg.





Figure 6: Channel sampling of the visible limbs in the floor of the drift at the 940 Level, underground at the Aureus East Gold Project.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/111457_0cb4e10134efa824_007full.jpg.

Aurelius is awaiting assays from six holes totaling 712.85 metres from both underground and surface holes. With the current backlog of assays at the lab, Aurelius anticipates receiving these results over the next several weeks.

Table 1. Gold intersections from Aureus East underground holes

Pad Drillhole From To Length Au g/t S4 AE-21-040 74.00 74.80 0.80 0.80 S4 AE-21-040 160.00 160.65 0.65 40.3 S4 AE-21-040 189.00 192.30 3.30 2.49 S4 including 190.45 191.30 0.85 6.08 S4 AE-21-040 200.75 201.55 0.80 2.79 S4 AE-21-040 208.60 210.80 2.20 1.64 S4 AE-21-040 236.00 237.00 1.00 11.1 S4 AE-21-040 248.75 249.50 0.75 12.2 S4 AE-21-040 268.25 270.00 1.75 6.18 S4 including 268.25 269.15 0.90 11.0 S4 AE-21-040 285.15 290.00 4.85 1.52 S4 including 288.35 289.35 1.00 4.43 S4 AE-21-040 344.15 345.65 1.50 2.55 S4 including 345.00 345.65 0.65 5.35 S4 AE-21-040 353.00 355.40 2.40 0.69 S4 AE-21-040 367.75 371.65 3.90 1.27 S4 AE-21-040 441.40 442.90 1.50 1.30 S4 AE-21-040 444.50 445.20 0.70 1.66 S4 AE-21-040 451.80 454.20 2.40 4.55 S4 AE-21-040 471.30 471.95 0.65 7.50 S4 AE-21-040 477.35 478.20 0.85 0.96 S4 AE-21-040 480.85 481.60 0.75 1.59 S4 AE-21-040 561.40 563.00 1.60 2.24 S4 AE-21-040 568.55 571.00 2.45 1.29











S5 AE-21-041 40.30 41.30 1.00 0.52 S5 AE-21-041 50.70 51.55 0.85 0.92 S5 AE-21-041 73.50 74.20 0.70 1.24 S5 AE-21-041 79.25 80.00 0.75 0.65 S5 AE-21-041 90.50 91.10 0.60 0.69 S5 AE-21-041 91.65 92.70 1.05 0.67 S5 AE-21-041 102.75 103.40 0.65 1.72 S5 AE-21-041 150.50 152.05 1.55 1.64 S5 AE-21-041 183.00 188.55 5.55 0.89 S5 AE-21-041 207.50 209.15 1.65 19.8 S5 including 208.50 209.15 0.65 49.4 S5 AE-21-041 220.45 221.30 0.85 4.89 S5 AE-21-041 224.55 226.00 1.45 0.49











S6 AE-21-042 33.00 34.60 1.60 4.77 S6 including 33.00 33.70 0.70 10.3 S6 AE-21-042 162.45 163.35 0.90 1.13 S6 AE-21-042 193.85 194.80 0.95 0.89 S6 AE-21-042 210.10 212.80 2.70 3.11 S6 including 210.10 211.10 1.00 7.52 S6 AE-21-042 221.75 222.50 0.75 3.43 S6 AE-21-042 257.60 258.40 0.80 0.62 S6 AE-21-042 264.60 265.45 0.85 0.92 S6 AE-21-042 293.00 293.70 0.70 0.51 S6 AE-21-042 294.45 295.30 0.85 0.59 S6 AE-21-042 346.00 347.00 1.00 0.54 S6 AE-21-042 356.70 357.65 0.95 0.85 S6 AE-21-042 370.00 371.00 1.00 7.03 S6 AE-21-042 425.00 426.00 1.00 0.72 S6 AE-21-042 461.85 462.60 0.75 3.97 S6 AE-21-042 481.00 482.00 1.00 1.13 S6 AE-21-042 526.45 527.35 0.90 0.57











S7 AE-21-043 45.40 46.00 0.60 0.78 S7 AE-21-043 47.50 48.35 0.85 1.20 S7 AE-21-043 135.30 135.80 0.50 2.82 S7 AE-21-043 140.40 141.20 0.80 8.88 S7 AE-21-043 307.00 308.80 1.80 3.12 S7 including 307.00 307.85 0.85 6.09 S7 AE-21-043 335.35 336.00 0.65 1.91 S7 AE-21-043 342.40 344.40 2.00 0.81













Table 2. Hole location, final depth and orientation for reported holes

Pad Hole ID Easting Northing Length Azimuth Dip AE S4 AE-21-040 548177 4979999 579 345 -90 AE S5 AE-21-041 548238 4980017 294 345 -88 AE S6 AE-21-042 548119 4979960 529 345 -88 AE S7 AE-21-043 548093 4979925 525 345 -86

COVID-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Province of Nova Scotia. Protocols were put in place and are updated where necessary to ensure the safety of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

Qualified Person and Analytical Procedures

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Individual drill core samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped by courier for analyses to ALS Geochemistry, Moncton, New Brunswick. Sample preparation occurs at ALS in Moncton where samples are weighed, dried, crushing one kilogram to 70 percent less than two millimeters and then pulverized to create a one-kilogram sample with 85 percent less than seventy-five microns. Potential high-grade gold samples are sent for metallic screen fire assay and remaining material is assayed for 50-gram fire assay and samples grading more than 100 parts per million have a gravimetric finish performed. When visible gold is encountered the Company samples both halves of the core. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. The Company inserted control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) at least every 20 samples and monitors the control samples inserted by ALS.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

