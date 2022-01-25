Indegene Inc: Indegene expands global operations with new nearshore centers in Americas and Europe

PRINCETON, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider today announced it established new Global Development Centers in Mexico, Poland and Ukraine to enable life sciences organizations accelerate their digital transformation.

The life sciences industry is witnessing tremendous change with a growing focus on personalization, transformation of go-to-market models, and rapid adoption of real-world data and evidence to improve health outcomes. As life sciences organizations adapt to a digital-first operation, Indegene has emerged as a leading, specialist service provider(1) through its medical expertise, fit-for-purpose technology, and agile, global delivery model.

Indegene's new Global Development Centers in Guadalajara (Mexico), Kraków and Rzeszów (Poland) and Lviv (Ukraine) build on these capabilities, support life sciences organizations nearshore and ensure business continuity. As life sciences organizations adopt agile practices to innovate and introduce life-saving products, Indegene's new centers help improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their operations. The centers are initially focused on enabling enterprise-wide commercial and customer experience transformation, and will soon add capabilities in the medical and clinical elements of the life sciences value chain.

Manish Gupta, Cofounder and CEO, Indegene said, "We are very impressed with the deep talent pool in Mexico, Poland and Ukraine. They have contemporary digital skills, great analytical abilities, and a nuanced understanding of user experience. We look forward to enhancing it with life sciences expertise and modern business process knowledge. Together, these skills open up tremendous career opportunities for a diverse, local talent community in a purpose-driven industry."

Vivek Ghai, SVP, Indegene Enterprise Commercial added, "The ready availability of talent, reliable infrastructure, and the ability to serve customers in the same time zone sets our new centers up to scale quickly to about 700 team members over the next few years. As life sciences organizations balance global and local operating models, we are committed to enabling them with expertise and technology, wherever they operate around the world. The new centers get us closer to our clients and to advancing our purpose of enabling future ready healthcare."

