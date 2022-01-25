Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Gerüstet für LPD-Massenproduktion! Kommerzialisierung!?
25.01.2022
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY (ANRJ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2022 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY

DEALING DATE: 24/01/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 258.9832

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 146407

CODE: ANRJ

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010930644 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ANRJ 
Sequence No.:  138716 
EQS News ID:  1272552 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272552&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2022 06:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

