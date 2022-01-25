The panel features 108 half-cells based on M10 wafers and a 10-busbar design. Its operating temperature coefficient is -0.341% per degree Celsius and its power tolerance reaches up to 5%.Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp has unveiled the NU-JC410 solar panel, a half-cut monocrystalline PERC product with a 21% efficiency rating and 410 W of power output. The IEC61215 and IEC61730-certified panel features 108 half-cells based on M10 wafers and a 10-busbar design. It has overall dimensions of 1,722×1,134×3.5mm and weighs in at 21.8kg. The panel can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage ...

