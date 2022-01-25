FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT Achieves Amazon Web Services Travel and Hospitality Competency Status

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency status.

As an AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Partner, FLYHT has demonstrated customer success and technical proficiency in connecting their customers' aircraft, crews, and operations. FLYHT's product family enables airlines to provide exceptional customer service and achieve operational excellence. THE AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency designation helps customers to identify and validate the most experienced AWS partners who can help industry customers to succeed. These AWS Partners help customers by providing technology products and services to accelerate the industry's modernization and innovation journey - from behind-the-scenes operational efficiencies to guest-facing customer experiences.

The FLYHT product family, including AFIRSTM, AFIRS Edge and other AWS powered applications in the Actionable Intelligence suite provide significant benefits to airline customers. FLYHT's unique on-wing inference technology keeps airlines connected to their aircraft by aggregating and disseminating data in real-time via the Iridium satellite network, other satellite feeds, 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Actionable Intelligence derived from this data delivers guidance to airlines' ground operations to reduce turn times, costs, fuel burn, and CO2 emissions. FLYHT's solutions bring IoT connectivity to aircraft. The product family will be further enhanced through the relationship with AWS and their Partner Network in IoT, machine learning, and other advanced technologies.

Azur Air is one of FLYHT's customer airlines who benefits from FLYHT's solutions. "Utilizing FLYHT technology, Azur Air has complete visibility and situational awareness of its fleet in one user friendly interface (FLYHT's UpTime Cloud platform with FLYHT's Aircraft Situational Display)." says Ümmehan Mert, Aircraft Systems Engineer for Azur Aviation. "FLYHT was able to also summarize all the information in weekly automated flight summary reports directly from the UpTime Cloud AWS platform. FLYHT is well positioned from a cost and innovation perspective, by using AWS services and support, to continue to outperform competitors and create end to-end solutions for airlines." continues Ms. Mert.

Derek Taylor, VP Sales and Marketing stated, "The team at FLYHT is very excited to be leveraging AWS. The AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency recognizes our unique value proposition, together with their extensive sales network, will ensure we reach more customers who are able to benefit from our solutions. We look forward to strengthening ties with aviation leaders in 2022 as the recovery of our industry gets into full swing."

"Many travel and hospitality companies are reinventing themselves on AWS. We are delighted to welcome FLYHT to the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Program," said David Peller, Managing Director, Travel & Hospitality, Amazon Web Services. "FLYHT's connectivity and operational efficiency solutions, powered by AWS, can help our customers transform their business by maintaining complete operational visibility to their critical aviation assets and people."

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT's patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming, AFIRS Edge, a state-of-the-art 5G WQAR and satellite data communications device, and TAMDAR and the FLYHT-WVSS-II, which deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to global economic and industry conditions. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Alana Forbes

Chief Financial Officer

403.291.7437

aforbes@flyht.com

investors@flyht.com

FNK IR LLC

Matt Chesler, CFA

Investor Relations

646.809.2183

flyht@fnkir.com

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685209/FLYHT-Achieves-Amazon-Web-Services-Travel-and-Hospitality-Competency-Status