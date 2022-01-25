Abundia Global Impact Group Appoints Lucie Harwood as Chief Financial Officer

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Abundia Global Impact Group (Abundia or AGIG), a technology company focused on circular solutions and sustainability, today announced the appointment of Ms. Lucie Harwood as Chief Financial Officer, effective Jan 10, 2022. As CFO, Ms. Harwood will be responsible for all aspects of the company's finance, tax and audit functions.

Ms. Harwood joins Abundia after serving as Interim CFO at Aer Lingus, successfully guiding the company through the challenges of the global pandemic. During her four years at Aer Lingus Ms. Harwood also served as Director of Insurance, Tax and Treasury. Prior to that Ms. Harwood was Head of Treasury and Investor Relations at Laird PLC, at the time a publicly listed electronics and technology company on the London Stock Exchange.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to be able to add Lucie to our executive team at Abundia," stated Edward Gillespie, President of Abundia Global Impact Group. "Lucie is a proven financial professional with a track record of leadership and accomplishments throughout her career. We are confident that the depth of her financial and industry related experience will be a driving force in the growth of Abundia as we move forward."

"I am extremely excited to be joining Abundia at a pivotal stage in its evolution, and at a time when the solutions that we have to offer as a Group have never been more relevant. I welcome the opportunity to be part of this exceptional Abundia team and to help shape its future," stated Ms. Harwood.

About Abundia Global Impact Group

Founded in science and united in purpose, Abundia Global Impact Group was formed by bringing synergistic technologies with unique upgrading processes together in the fight against global pollution. Dr. Martin Atkins, our Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder and CEO of Green Lizard Technologies is considered to be one of the world's most respected visionaries and practitioners in the pursuit of circularity. Through the combination of Green Lizard and our partners' patented and modular technologies, Abundia uniquely provides solutions to two of the world's biggest problems: global waste and our dependence on fossil fuels. We are on a mission to transition the world into a decarbonized future by turning biomass and plastic wastes into high grade renewable fuels, energy, and chemical commodities, thus answering the demand for scalable and sustainable solutions within established global markets.

Contact Info:

Chuck Harbey

c.harbey@abundiaglobalimpactgroup.com

SOURCE: Abundia Global Impact Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685200/Abundia-Global-Impact-Group-Appoints-Lucie-Harwood-as-Chief-Financial-Officer