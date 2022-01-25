Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Gerüstet für LPD-Massenproduktion! Kommerzialisierung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Ticker-Symbol: HDK 
München
25.01.22
08:02 Uhr
4,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8203,90017:08
Dow Jones News
25.01.2022 | 13:52
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 25-Jan-2022 / 12:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   651 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2018 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 21 January 2022 was 75,455 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.44     651 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position /    PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
       status 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
                15,490 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the  Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under 
       transaction   the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 21 January 2022 was 1,791,989 
                shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.44     15,490 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Loraine Woodhouse 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   341 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
                held by Ms Woodhouse as at 21 January 2022 was 39,521 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.44     341 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Loraine Woodhouse 
b)      Position /    PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
       status 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
                10,043 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the  Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under 
       transaction   the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Woodhouse as at 21 January 2022 was 1,161,910 
                shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.44     10,043 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   262 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
                held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 January 2022 was 30,366 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.44     262 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   6,423 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 January 2022 was 743,199 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.44     6,423 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Andy Randall 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   210 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
                held by Mr Randall as at 21 January 2022 was 24,353 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.44     210 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Andy Randall 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   4,421 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr Randall as at 21 January 2022 was 511,609 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.44     4,421 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Paul O'Hara 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Property Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   1,318 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 21 January 2022 was 152,610 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.44     1,318 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Rob Keates 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Transformation Officer and Managing Director of Tredz) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   570 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 21 January 2022 was 66,035 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.44     570 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Tim O'Gorman 
b)      Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   715 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 21 January 2022 was 82,773 shares. 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.44     715 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Neil Holden 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   1,145 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the 
                Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 21 January 2022 was 132,585 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.44     1,145 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       Wendy Taylor 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief People Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   412 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share 
                Plan held by Ms Taylor as at 21 January 2022 was 47,656 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.44     412 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name       David Hutchinson 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Commercial Officer) 
       Initial 
c)      notification /  Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of  Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      the financial 
       instrument    ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
       Nature of the   835 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction    Performance Share Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share 
                Plan held by Mr Hutchinson as at 21 January 2022 was 96,692 shares 
                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and   GBP3.44     835 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  138773 
EQS News ID:  1272626 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272626&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2022 07:19 ET (12:19 GMT)

HALFORDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.