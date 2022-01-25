DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 651 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2018 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 21 January 2022 was 75,455 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.44 651 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) status Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 15,490 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under transaction the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Stapleton as at 21 January 2022 was 1,791,989 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.44 15,490 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Loraine Woodhouse b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 341 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Woodhouse as at 21 January 2022 was 39,521 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.44 341 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Loraine Woodhouse b) Position / PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) status Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 10,043 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under transaction the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Woodhouse as at 21 January 2022 was 1,161,910 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.44 10,043 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 262 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 January 2022 was 30,366 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.44 262 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 6,423 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 January 2022 was 743,199 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.44 6,423 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 210 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Randall as at 21 January 2022 was 24,353 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.44 210 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Operating Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 4,421 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Randall as at 21 January 2022 was 511,609 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.44 4,421 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Property Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 1,318 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 21 January 2022 was 152,610 shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.44 1,318 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Rob Keates b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Transformation Officer and Managing Director of Tredz) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 570 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Keates as at 21 January 2022 was 66,035 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.44 570 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 715 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 21 January 2022 was 82,773 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.44 715 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Neil Holden b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 1,145 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Holden as at 21 January 2022 was 132,585 shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.44 1,145 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Wendy Taylor b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 412 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Taylor as at 21 January 2022 was 47,656 shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.44 412 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name David Hutchinson b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Commercial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of Ordinary 1p shares a) the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 835 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2021. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Hutchinson as at 21 January 2022 was 96,692 shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP3.44 835 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2022-01-21

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

