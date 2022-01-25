DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Expansion/Expansion

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.: Majorel Enters Ghana - Further Consolidating Its Leading Position In Africa



25.01.2022 / 14:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News Release Majorel Enters Ghana - Further Consolidating Its Leading Position In Africa Luxembourg, January 25, 2021 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel' "the Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announces that it entered Ghana, further consolidating its already leading position in Africa. The new site is based in Accra, the capital city of Ghana, where there is excellent availability of local talent, a strong infrastructure and a rapidly growing economy, and is expected to create hundreds of new jobs. The primary language is English. The establishment of the new location has been carried out in close partnership with one of Majorel's long-term digital-native clients and delivers on a shared vision to create employment opportunities in Africa, and other underserved markets, as part of both companies' Global Impact Sourcing strategies. Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel said: "Establishing operations in Ghana is an important step in further expanding our unique African delivery capabilities as part of our ambitious plans for growth. We very much look forward to developing Majorel's presence in Ghana and further expanding our geographic reach as a global CX solutions leader. A warm welcome to the entire Majorel team in Accra." Majorel has a very significant presence in Africa with around 20,000 team members in seven countries (Morocco, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Togo, Kenya and now, Ghana) and a long history of active local community engagement on the continent.

ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build, and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 35[1] countries across five continents, with more than 66,800[2] team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. www.majorel.com CONTACT

Media Relations: Andrew Slater, SVP, Global Marketing & Communications. media@majorel.com



[1] At January 25, 2022

[2] At September 30, 2021

25.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

