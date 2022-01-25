Whittier Trust Promotes Caleb Silsby to Executive Vice President, Chief Portfolio Manager

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Whittier Trust Company congratulates Caleb Silsby, CFA on his promotion to Executive Vice President. Caleb is Whittier Trust's Chief Portfolio Manager.

Caleb joined Whittier Trust in 2006. His background ranges from fundamental equity research to credit analysis and fixed income management. Additionally, Caleb has experience in managing real estate. Caleb continues to manage portfolios for high net worth clients, foundations, and endowments.

"Caleb has been a cornerstone of Whittier Trust for over 15 years. His hard work and dedication to our clients, employees and the investment process is reflected in everything he does. We're excited for him to step into this new role." - Whittier Trust CEO, David Dahl.

Caleb received his MBA and a graduate certificate in Financial Analysis and Valuation from the University of Southern California. He received a Bachelor's in Economics from St. Mary's College of Maryland, Honors College. He is a CFA® charter holder as well as a CFP® certificant.

Caleb is a member of the CFA Orange County Society, and he volunteers with Junior Achievement USA, the world's largest organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness and financial literacy. Caleb is a board member of the Crystal Cove Conservancy working specifically with the education committee.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Brandi J. Fields at, BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com .

###

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 514 families and over 40 foundations throughout the U.S. and advises on nearly $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685320/Whittier-Trust-Promotes-Caleb-Silsby-to-Executive-Vice-President-Chief-Portfolio-Manager