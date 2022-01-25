Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Gerüstet für LPD-Massenproduktion! Kommerzialisierung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEVG ISIN: CA8031604074 Ticker-Symbol: 48S1 
Frankfurt
25.01.22
08:00 Uhr
0,087 Euro
-0,015
-14,36 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0870,11615:40
ACCESSWIRE
25.01.2022 | 14:08
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sarama Resources Ltd.: Sarama Activities Continue in Burkina Faso

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Sarama Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SWA) advises that its employees and staff are safe and that its activities in Burkina Faso have not been affected by the current political situation. In addition, the Company notes that several operational mining companies have provided updates advising that activities are unaffected. The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when appropriate.

For further information on the Company's activities, please contact:

Andrew Dinning
e: info@saramaresources.com
t: +61 (0) 8 9363 7600

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sarama Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685327/Sarama-Activities-Continue-in-Burkina-Faso

SARAMA RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.