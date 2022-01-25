Melzi Surgical Appoints Financial Industry Executive, Michael Layman to Board of Directors

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Melzi Surgical ("Melzi" or the "Company"), a surgical device company dedicated to creating innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital expenses, announced today the appointment of Michael Layman to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael to our Board of Directors. Michael has a track record of being instrumental in the transormation of early stage life sciences companies as well more broadly. As Melzi continues to progress on multiple fronts, we believe his broad leadership, expertise and well-established network within the financial markets will be an asset of significant value. We are committed to maximizing the potential of Melzi and address a persisting unmet need for a device to locate surgical lost sharps. We look forward to our continued growth and working to unlock the full potential of the Company," commented Reid Rutherford, MBA, President of Melzi.

Mr. Layman is a well-established financial industry executive with a track record for driving value and growth for both private and publicly traded companies. Mr. Layman currently serves as General Partner/CEO of Emerald Shoals Targeted Opportunities Fund LP, a hybrid growth fund backed by a network of ultra-high net worth individuals seeking novel opportunities to invest in high-growth catalyst driven companies. In addition, he serves as the Chairman and Managing Director at LF Athens Capital. Prior to his current role at Emerald Shoals, Mr. Layman served at a large top-four brokerage house where he was co-owner of a private wealth management group where he was responsible for identifying attractive and undervalued investment opportunities. He has also aided in the development and implementation of various investment strategies based on differing types of needs from conservative to aggressive growth. Additionally, Mr. Layman previously worked for a private equity fund in New York where he established a strong network of relationships with research analysts and investment bankers at a number of Wall Street firms. He currently serves as a board member for American Resources Corporation, Land Betterment Corporation and Clarametyx Biosciences. Mr. Layman obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in business from Otterbein University.

"Melzi has positioned itself to be a potentially pivotal player in the medical device industry. Hospitals, physicians, and patients are in serious need for a solution when it comes to lost surgical sharps. I am excited to join the team at Melzi to help optimize its potential and build value across all stakeholders," added Mr. Layman.

About Melzi Surgical

Melzi is a surgical device company dedicated to creating innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital expenses. The Company's lead product, the Melzi Sharps Finder, is a U.S. FDA registered device designed to locate instruments, needles, broken pieces and fragments, or sharp objects ("sharps") that have been lost inside a patient during surgery. The Melzi Sharps Finder is an easy-to-use hand tool capable of working in a 5mm trocar for laparoscopic and robotic surgeries and can also be used in open surgery. In a lab study, testing results with the Melzi Sharps Finder show detection of 13mm, 17mm, and 26mm needles with a 95% reliability rate.

The use of an adjunct technology, like the Melzi Sharps Finder, can bring patient safety, time, financial, and risk benefits. The Melzi Sharps Finder is currently indicated for use in gastroenterology and urology surgeries.

For more information about the Company, please visit melzisurgical.com

