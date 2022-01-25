Marijuana Company of America Inc.: MCOA Subsidiary cDistro Signs Distribution Agreement with dosist health to Distribute its Award-Winning Line of High Concentration CBD+ Formulas & Products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC:MCOA) ("the Company"), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary cDistro has reached an agreement with dosist health to distribute its award-winning line of high concentration CBD+ formulas & products. cDistro will expand the rapidly growing distribution locations for dosist health CBD products to drive sales and further establish cDistro in the distribution marketplace.

cDistro distributes CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop-related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America.

dosist is a globally recognized, modern wellness company empowering people to naturally manage their health & happiness through dose-controlled cannabinoid therapy. dosist is best known for its targeted formulas, proprietary award-winning dose-controlled devices, rigorous testing, use of medical grade and recyclable materials, and their obsession with providing consumers with a safe, natural experience, all now available in its CBD products under the brand dosist health.

dosist was named by Time Magazine as "cannabis that could replace pills", was recognized by Fast Company as a top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and was named by LinkedIn as the #2 Top Startup on the top 50 list of hottest U.S. companies to work for. dosist health also recently won the ECRM Buyers' Choice Award for its CBD+ Vegan, Fast-Acting Gummies during ECRM's Hemp/CBD Health & Beauty Care forum held this past November.

cDistro will be distributing dosist health's complete collection of high concentration CBD+ formulas & products, specifically engineered to target the need-states of sleep, calm, and relief. The dosist health collection features three performance categories including dose drop CBD+ tinctures, a full suite of CBD+ fast-acting topical solutions, and their new rapid onset gummies that are vegan, non-GMO, and made with natural flavors.

"This agreement represents a tremendous opportunity for cDistro, and I look forward to working with dosist health and their award-winning product portfolio to provide industry-leading sales and service execution to some of the nation's largest and fast-growing smoke and vape shops, wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers and large retail chains," said Ron Russo, cDistro's President.

"We are extremely excited to add cDistro to our distribution network for dosist health," stated Jason DeLand, Co-founder, and Chairman of dosist. "cDistro is well-positioned to deliver an effective distribution strategy for our wellness portfolio, that will drive continued growth and penetration of dosist health at premium retail locations across the US."

DeLand was selected to both Adweek's list of "20 Most Influential People Under 40" as well as High Times "Top 100 Most Influential People in Cannabis." As the founder of the ad agency Anomaly and the popular dosist e-pen, he continues building leading brands in today's CBD marketplace.

Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America, Inc. said, "We are delighted to be joining forces with Jason DeLand and his impressive dosist health portfolio. We have shared values around quality products and distribution and are confident that cDistro has the expertise and experience to bolster sales and to continue to grow the CBD category. Our subsidiary cDistro identified CBD demand and did its due diligence to find a trustworthy brand capable of meeting and maintaining the high standards of quality expected at MCOA. Together we are well-positioned to supply a wide variety of retail partners the full range of dosist health CBD products."

Quintero added, "This Agreement with dosist health further validates MCOA's ability to find ways to drive expansion into new areas within the Cannabis industry. This along with our acquisition of cDistro; international expansion with our premium Hemp & CBD Hempsmart products, as well as cultivation with the recent acquisition of a cannabis nursery cultivation facility in Salinas, California is both a cultivator and distributor, has positioned MCOA for expected significant growth in 2022 and beyond."

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA)

Marijuana Company of America operates and invests in the cannabis sector directly. The Company's wholly-owned operations include:

CDistro is one of the THC, Hemp & CBD cannabis industries' fastest growing distribution companies.

hempsmart, a Premium CBD company.

VBF Brands, Inc., a cannabis nursery cultivation facility in Salinas, California is a cultivator and distributor utilizing its own growing systems to produce desirable cannabis clones.

The company's core mission is to leverage its experience, and access to capital to identify and invest in acquisitions with unique growth potential in the cannabis and CBD marketplace. For more information visit: www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com.

About cDistro

cDistro (Retail Service / Wholesale Prices) distributes CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop-related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America. For more information visit: www.cdistro.com.

About dosist health

dosist, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since become known as a disruptor in both the cannabis and health & wellness industries. dosist was named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions, was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and was designated by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. The company launched its dosist health category in late November 2020, expanding its reach across the wellness sector with a new range of CBD+ formulas and products available through its direct-to-consumer platform and at key retailers nationwide. dosist health focuses on quality-of-life wellness solutions leveraging advanced CBD+ formulations to reclaim Sleep, Calm, and Relief through sublingual, topical, and ingestible product ranges. For more information about dosist health visit the website at dosisthealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit?www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com?or visit www.sec.gov.

Contact:

info@marijuanacompanyofamerica.com

info@mcoainvestments.com

888-777-4362

SOURCE: Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685193/MCOA-Subsidiary-cDistro-Signs-Distribution-Agreement-with-dosist-health-to-Distribute-its-Award-Winning-Line-of-High-Concentration-CBD-Formulas-Products