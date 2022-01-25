FutureDial Automation Solutions Process Over 231 Million Preowned Mobile Phones Worldwide

Growing adoption of FutureDial's robotics and automation software by Wireless Carriers, Third-Party Logistics Providerscontinued its commanding lead in providing mobile device processing solutions for Wireless Carriers, Mobile Device Buy-Back & Trade-In Companies, Mobile Phone Recyclers and Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PLs) during the year, announcing that its robotics and automation software solutions have been used by customers in the mobile supply chain to data clear, functionally test and grade a cumulative total of over 231.4 Million pre-owned Android smartphones and iPhones worldwide, for resale on secondary markets. Additionally, the total number of functional tests using FutureDial software and robotics for quality assurance performed on preowned iPhones and Android smartphones exceeded 400 Million tests. In Q4 2021 alone, FutureDial reported that processing volume with customers increased over 50%.



In the growing reverse logistics market in the mobile supply chain, FutureDial is a leading provider-of-choice for automated processing solutions for preowned mobile phones, as well as for data management systems for those phone processing operations. This lucrative market continues to grow as the average selling price of second-generation smartphones in today's market approaches an average of $180, representing an approximate total available market value of over $52.7 billion. The used smartphone market share in North America reached 24.4% and is expected to grow to 27% by 2024.

Boosting Workflows and Profits with Automation

As the market grows, mobile device reverse logistics operators and wireless carriers are challenged to keep up with processing the multi-millions of phone models which are traded-in or returned each year. This is increasingly difficult when current manual processes do not scale easily and labor challenges exist as they do today. FutureDial works closely with these companies based on their goals for automation and their desired pace of evolution through the automation lifecycle. Solutions provided by FutureDial range from single station implementations to total integrated solutions which automate and streamline the touchpoints and workflows all the way through the mobile device processing lines at customer sites. Automating these processes in the processing centers results in significant cost savings for the companies, which enables them to make more money on each phone they resell.

Process-Automation Achieves Certifiable Pricing of Used Phones

"Surpassing 231 million mobile phones processed by our robotics and software solutions indicates the explosive growth we are seeing with customers as they embrace, implement and scale process automation," noted Frank Harbist, FutureDial's President and CEO. "Our modular and fully-integrated robotics and software solutions address customers' unique needs for receiving, data-clearing, functional testing, and cosmetically grading smartphones and tablets for resale. Our process-automation approach and lifecycle orientation empower clients to achieve consistent, accurate and certifiable testing and resale price grading of millions of preowned phones, thereby achieving their business goals."

