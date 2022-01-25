Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Gerüstet für LPD-Massenproduktion! Kommerzialisierung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C81B ISIN: LU2380748603 Ticker-Symbol: SPV2 
Frankfurt
25.01.22
08:03 Uhr
9,705 Euro
-0,065
-0,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
468 SPAC II SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
468 SPAC II SE 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
468 SPAC II
468 SPAC II SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
468 SPAC II SE9,705-0,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.