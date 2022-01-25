Frost & Sullivan recognizes Colt Technology Services as the Customer Value Leader in the European Managed SD WAN Services Industry

Colt offers an integrated solution with both Internet connectivity and SD WAN service and is a preferred service provider among European customers

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Technology Services, has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 European Managed SD WAN Services Customer Value Leadership Award, in recognition of its position at the forefront of innovation and growth, creating new products, solutions, and services that meet ever-evolving customer needs and advance the overall market.

Colt's SD WAN solution combines the scale and reach of the Colt IQ Network with an expansive set of features that are in line with customers' evolving network landscape. Coupled with its strong global partner ecosystem, Colt can deliver superior managed SD WAN services worldwide, enabling customers to accelerate their digital transformation and embrace change.

As part of its VNF Product Suite, its SD WAN solution integrates easy-to-use connectivity to cloud-based applications, enhanced network services, and improved security features. It enables multi-cloud access, SD WAN remote access, and WAN optimisation, to meet changing customer needs. It also enables customer acquisition, retention and ownership experience, and drives growth, price and performance value, and brand equity.

Colt has undertaken various digital innovations to meet evolving enterprise needs as a leading service provider in Europe. The company's SD WAN solution is built on a strong underlay network infrastructure, competitive end-to-end SLAs in the European market, and multiple new features, such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) over SD WAN, remote access, and improved uCPE VNF, differentiating it in the industry. With enhanced service efficiency in remote working and migration of critical workloads to the cloud, Colt helps increase customer loyalty.

"The company launched its Universal CPE (uCPE) in 2019 as an additional delivery mechanism for the SD WAN service. It enables customers to access extra network services through multi-vendor VNFs rapidly," said Divya Prasad, an industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Colt Technology Services is a leading service provider in the European market, and its managed SD WAN service delivers overlay, underlay, and managed services in one package. The company's widespread network of underlay, coupled with a strong partner ecosystem worldwide, allows it to deliver superior managed SD WAN services worldwide."

"This Frost & Sullivan award recognizes Colt's leadership and innovation in SD WAN in Europe," said Andrew Edison, Colt's EVP Sales, Marketing and CRM. "As a company, we really do put the customer at the heart of everything we do and this award shows that our continual efforts in providing enterprises with the best products, service and experience is helping power their digital transformations. It's also a celebration of the dedication and excellence of our employees and partners, without whom we couldn't deliver such industry-leading service."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Colt

Colt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity - taking what's always been in its DNA to enable customers' success. The Colt IQ Network connects more than 900+ data centres and over 29,000 on net buildings across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs.

Colt understands today's shifting connectivity requirements and provides agile, on-demand and secure high bandwidth networking and voice solutions to ensure enterprises can thrive. Customers include data-intensive organisations spanning over 210 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in the sector, and because of this, it's able to put its customers' needs at its core. For more information, please visit https://colt.net.

