Neuropathix, Inc. Welcomes Daniele Piomelli, PhD, MD to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announces today that it has appointed distinguished scientist, inventor, author and professor Daniele Piomelli, PhD, MD (hon) to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Piomelli is a globally distinguished professor of pharmacology and neuroscience. He is an author of 415 peer-reviewed articles in journals such as Nature, Science, Nature Medicine, PNAS and Nature Neuroscience, three full-length books, and a named inventor on 34 patents. Dr. Piomelli is the Louise Turner Arnold Chair in Neurosciences and Distinguished Professor of Anatomy and Neurobiology, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Biological Chemistry at University of California, Irvine ("UCI"). He is the founder of the department of drug discovery and development (D3) at the Italian Institute of Technology in Genoa, Italy ("IIT"), which he directed from 2007 to 2016, and three biopharmaceutical start-ups having scientific discoveries made in his UCI lab. In addition to his many contributions to the field of pharmacology and neuroscience, Dr. Piomelli is also Editor-In-Chief of Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, the only peer-reviewed journal entirely dedicated to the study of cannabis, its derivatives, and their endogenous counterparts in the human body

"Neuropathix is delighted to welcome Dr. Piomelli to the Scientific Advisory Board. His broad experience in drug discovery, endocannabinoid research and neuroscience bring important perspectives and knowledge to our efforts in commercializing our lead clinical compound KLS-13019, a globally patented new chemical entity for the treatment of inflammation and neuropathic pain," said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix.

Dr. Piomelli stated, "I am pleased to be able to advise Neuropathix as they push forward their lead compound, KLS-13019, as a safe and effective treatment for chronic pain conditions. Developing alternatives to opioid analgesics is an urgent societal imperative, and I am delighted that companies such as Neuropathix take up this important challenge."

About KLS-13019

KLS-13019 is Neuropathix patented lead clinical compound for the potential treatment of a range of inflammatatory, neurodegenerative and neuropathic pain disorders, beginning with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). KLS-13019 is a monotherapeutic non-opioid cannabinoid derivative that has been shown to prevent and reverse neuropathic pain in pre-clinical animal studies. KLS-13019 has not been reviewed or approved for patient use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other healthcare authority in the world. Its safety and efficacy have not been confirmed by FDA-approved research.

About Neuropathix, Inc.

Neuropathix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of a pipeline of next generation, socially responsible pain management and neuroprotective therapeutics to treat patients with significant unmet medical needs. Over the past ten years, Neuropathix has discovered, developed, and patented a global intellectual property estate, led by its lead clinical target, KLS-13019, as novel, new therapeutic agents designed to prevent and reverse neuropathic pain, reduce oxidative stress, and act as anti-inflammatory neuroprotectants. The Company's family of patented monotherapeutic molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases, chronic pain management, and neurodegenerative disorders. The therapeutic targets include chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports. Neuropathix conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA. For more information about Neuropathix, visit www.neuropathix.com and the Company's Twitter page at @neuropathix.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release contains statements about expected future events, the Company's business plan, plan of operations, the viability of the Company's drug candidates, the targeted beneficial effects of KLS-13019, the Company's position, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

