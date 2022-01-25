The "Market report: modern oral products in Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tobacco for oral use including snus is prohibited in Germany, with the exception of chewing tobacco, while tobacco-free nicotine pouches are considered foodstuff containing the unauthorised novel food ingredient nicotine, meaning they cannot be placed on the German market. However, these products can still be found.

The publisher collected data offline and online to get a full understanding of both the supply and demand sides of modern oral products in Germany.

The main modern oral subcategories analysed are in pouch format: pouched snus, nicotine pouches, chew bags and all-free pouches.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 The Modern Oral Market in Germany

3 Offline Channel: Retailer Survey

4 Brands and Companies in Germany

5 Product Characteristics Online

6 Methodology

