Heated tobacco consumables are considered in Poland to be novel tobacco products.

Devices used for heating tobacco are not explicitly regulated by the law, however according to the Trade Inspection Authority they fall under the category of tobacco-related products, intended for use with tobacco products.

All kinds of tobacco products for oral use are banned, while tobacco-free pouches are subject to general consumer laws.

Tobacco products are the subject of intense regulatory activity and their availability, advertising and promotion are strictly regulated; however, law enforcement is not yet fully developed.

Executive Summary Outlook Poland: The Basics National Regulatory Framework Age Restrictions Product Restrictions Labelling And Packaging Obligation To Notify Retail Channel Restrictions Public Usage Advertising And Marketing Taxation Relevant Laws Relevant Bodies

