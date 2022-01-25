The "Regulatory Report: Poland HnB, Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Heated tobacco consumables are considered in Poland to be novel tobacco products.
Devices used for heating tobacco are not explicitly regulated by the law, however according to the Trade Inspection Authority they fall under the category of tobacco-related products, intended for use with tobacco products.
All kinds of tobacco products for oral use are banned, while tobacco-free pouches are subject to general consumer laws.
Tobacco products are the subject of intense regulatory activity and their availability, advertising and promotion are strictly regulated; however, law enforcement is not yet fully developed.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Outlook
- Poland: The Basics
- National Regulatory Framework
- Age Restrictions
- Product Restrictions
- Labelling And Packaging
- Obligation To Notify
- Retail Channel Restrictions
- Public Usage
- Advertising And Marketing
- Taxation
- Relevant Laws
- Relevant Bodies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crn1s
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005818/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900