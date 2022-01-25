The "Regulatory report: Spain heated tobacco and oral tobacco products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Heated tobacco consumables are not specifically regulated in Spain but are considered novel smokeless tobacco products, while devices fall under general product safety laws.
Whether the Spanish legal framework of new tobacco products will change over the next year will largely depend on the draft that the government is preparing which amends the Tobacco Act. Limited details are known about the proposal, but the publisher expects it to specifically address heated tobacco products and other related products such as nicotine pouches.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Outlook
- Spain: The Basics
- National Regulatory Framework
- Age Restrictions
- Product Restrictions
- Labelling And Packaging
- Obligation To Notify
- Retail Channel Restrictions
- Public Usage
- Advertising And Marketing
- Taxation
- Case Law
- Relevant Laws
- Relevant Bodies
