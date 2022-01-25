NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Atlas Copco (08/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Atlas Copco AB (Atlas Copco) published on January 25, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Atlas Copco has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for April 26, 2022, approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by four (4) new ordinary shares (4:1). The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Atlas Copco (ATCOA, ATCOB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1038625