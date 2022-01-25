According to PVInfolink, the top 10 solar manufacturers accounted for over 160GW of shipments or a global market share of 90% in 2021.According to Taiwanese market research company PVInfolink, Chinese PV module manufacturer Longi was the world's largest panel provider in 2021. The company was followed by Trina Solar, JA Solar, and JinkoSolar, with the latter losing the first position reached a year earlier. Canadian Solar and Risen reached the fifth and sixth positions, respectively, followed by two non-Chinese producers, Hanwha Q Cells and First Solar. Another two Chinese providers, Suntech ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...