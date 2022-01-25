NY Cannabis Insider Live Virtual Conference: NY Cannabis Insider Bringing Virtual Conference to New York State Cannabis Entrepreneurs and Ancillary Business Owners

The March 31st virtual event will kick off the 2022 NY Cannabis Insider Conference schedule bringing together New York State cannabis industry experts, cannabis entrepreneurs and ancillary business owners for a half day session of timely panel discussions and engaging virtual networking.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / As the New York State cannabis industry awaits further direction around New York State regulations and licensing, those looking to launch or expand their businesses related to adult-use, recreational cannabis continue to seek credible, timely and reliable information. NY Cannabis Insider provides such industry specific knowledge and connects cannabis industry professionals across New York State with NY Cannabis Insider conferences throughout 2022.

The 2022 NY Cannabis Insider conference schedule kicks off with a virtual conference on March 31st from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Following a similar format as the successful 2021 virtual conferences, this half day event will feature 3-4 panel discussions around a variety of hot topics from industry experts across the state. Topics in development include: Financing your Cannabis Business (featuring Peter Su from Green Check), Sourcing and Securing Financial Capital, Defining and Understanding the Opt-Out Dynamic (featuring data from Cannasigliere) and Examining Native American Dispensaries and Their Role in the NYS Cannabis Industry.

Virtual networking will also be a cornerstone of the event. Using Remo, a unique virtual event software, NY Cannabis Insider gives attendees an interactive experience that mimics a live event and includes networking opportunities with sponsors and other cannabis insiders across the country.

NY Cannabis Insider is currently seeking sponsors for this event. Sponsorships provide cannabis businesses with an opportunity to be present in front of hundreds of cannabis business professionals looking to make connections and build out their cannabis teams. Sponsorships range in price from $5,000 to $1,000 each and allow for a cannabis brand to build brand awareness, name recognition, build contacts and more.

Early bird tickets are on sale now ($45) through February 28th. Tickets will then increase to $60. To purchase tickets and find out how you can be a sponsor, visit https://www.cannabisinsiderevents.com/nycimar2022 or email lmarlenga@advancemediany.com

SOURCE: NY Cannabis Insider Live Virtual Conference

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685009/NY-Cannabis-Insider-Bringing-Virtual-Conference-to-New-York-State-Cannabis-Entrepreneurs-and-Ancillary-Business-Owners