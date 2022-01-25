Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Instalco AB (4/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Instalco AB's annual general meeting, held on 13 January, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jan 27, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: INSTAL Terms: Split: 5:1 Current ISIN: SE0009664253 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 26, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0017483506 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jan 27, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.