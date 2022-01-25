Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.01.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Gerüstet für LPD-Massenproduktion! Kommerzialisierung!?
WKN: A2DRUF ISIN: SE0009664253 Ticker-Symbol: 4II 
29,70029,84017:22
GlobeNewswire
25.01.2022 | 16:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Instalco AB (4/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Instalco AB's annual general meeting, held on 13
January, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1. The
share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jan 27, 2022. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 INSTAL   
Terms:                    Split: 5:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0009664253
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 26, 2022
New ISIN code:                SE0017483506
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jan 27, 2022



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
