Independent Living Systems Partners with Miami-Dade County to Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to Homebound Residents

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / Miami-Dade County and Independent Living Systems (ILS), a privately-owned Miami-based national health care services company, are announcing a new partnership to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to residents who are homebound and cannot leave their homes to get vaccinated.

"We want to make sure that all of our residents have safe access to the vaccine, especially those who can't leave their homes, and we are proud to work with our partners to reach our most vulnerable residents," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "We know the vaccine is the most effective measure to protect ourselves from COVID and reduce the risk of hospitalization or death, and we are committed to continuing to expand equitable access to vaccines as we have since the beginning."

"Seniors and individuals with disabilities are two of our most vulnerable populations, and they must be fully protected from COVID-19," said Nestor Plana, Founder and CEO of ILS. "We are pleased to be partnering with Miami-Dade County to help ensure these members of our community are protected."

Homebound individuals that are 12 years of age and older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at home. ILS will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shot. ILS staff is available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on holidays. Minors between the ages of 12 and 17 must have a parent or guardian present during the appointment to complete a parental consent form.

"We are committed to serving this community and providing the vaccine to residents and their caregivers," added Plana.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems (ILS) offers a comprehensive range of turnkey payer services including clinical and third-party administrative services to managed care organizations and providers that support high-cost, complex member populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets.

An industry leader in managing home and community-based programs for two decades, ILS leverages an award-winning technology platform to address Social Determinants of Health by creating social, physical, and economic environments that promote one's full potential for attaining health and well-being. ILS solutions are aimed at improving health outcomes while rebalancing costs at every stage of care from the treatment of chronic illnesses to personalized care management and nutritional support. For more information, visit www.ilshealth.com.

SOURCE: Independent Living Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/685408/Independent-Living-Systems-Partners-with-Miami-Dade-County-to-Offer-COVID-19-Vaccines-to-Homebound-Residents