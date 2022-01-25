Regulatory News:

The Board of directors of Arkema (Paris:AKE), at its meeting of 24 January 2022, in accordance with the authorization of the combined annual general meeting of 20 May 2021 (13th resolution) and with the announcement published on 1 December 2021 relating to the completion of the share buyback program launched on 21 May 2021, decided to proceed with Arkema's share capital reduction by cancelling 2,450,435 treasury shares, representing 3.19% of the share capital.

The capital decrease will be effective as of 27 January 2022 as indicated in the Euronext notice of 25 January 2022.

Upon completion of this transaction, Arkema's share capital amounts to 742,860,410 euros divided into 74,286,041 fully paid-up shares with a par value of 10 euros each.

