Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces a long term agreement to supply ultra high purity hydrogen, helium, and carbon dioxide to one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers. Air Liquide plans to invest nearly 60 million U.S. dollars (approximately 50 million euros) to build, own and operate onsite plants and systems at a new manufacturing site in Phoenix, Arizona, in support of this new agreement. Operations and supply are expected to start in the second half of 2022.

Air Liquide Electronics' exclusive knowhow and experience within the semiconductor industry plays a valuable role in producing and delivering onsite gases with the purity, reliability and quality control required for the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing sites. As the challenges faced by the global Electronics industry continue to evolve, Air Liquide continues to adapt its offer and local production of electronics specialty gases, advanced materials, and equipment for the semiconductor industry.

Michael J. Graff, Executive Vice President and Executive Committee Member of the Air Liquide Group, said " Air Liquide is proud to support the growth of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. We aim to partner with customers as they endeavor to expand their manufacturing footprint in areas such as Arizona, a State where Air Liquide has an established presence and significant infrastructure. This investment illustrates Air Liquide's ability to meet the stringent, high-purity gas and advanced material needs of semiconductor manufacturers wherever they operate. "

Air Liquide Electronics

Generating €2,001 million in revenue in 2020, the Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a world reference in designing, manufacturing and supplying ultra high purity gases and advanced materials for this industry. The Electronics business line of Air Liquide is a long-term partner providing innovative and sustainable solutions to the semiconductors, photovoltaics and flat-panel displays markets. Close to 4,300 employees worldwide are dedicated to providing the working agility and reliability our customers need.

Air Liquide in the United States

Air Liquide employs more than 20,000 people in the U.S. in more than 1,300 locations and plant facilities including a world-class R&D center. The company offers industrial and medical gases, technologies and related services to a wide range of customers in energy, petrochemical, industrial, electronics and healthcare markets. www.airliquide.com/USA

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

