ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, today announces its consolidated annual sales.

€m 12-31-2021 12-31-2020 Change Consolidated revenues 32.2 28.9 +11%

The Group's consolidated annual revenues (IFRS) amounted to €32.2 million at December 31, 2021, 11% higher than at December 31, 2020. The Video activity continues to grow at an annual rate of +17%.

This increase is the result of the launch of more than 60 new channels in 2021, bringing Alchimie's offering to 130 channels co-published with celebrities and talents.

In 2021, Alchimie entered the U.S. market after the acquisition of TV4's assets, enabling it to continue the internationalization of its content catalog. The Company also concluded numerous distribution agreements (Orange, Amazon Prime, Movistar, Altice, Samsung TV, ...) and launched a new version of Alchimie Studio, its channel co-editing platform, now offering users, talents and media, complete autonomy in their channel editing and promotion operations.

Despite the growth in revenues, recent distribution partnerships have been less successful than anticipated. As a result, the number of subscribers during the past year has grown less than expected (+13%).

As announced last October, Alchimie will now focus on high-potential co-published channels with committed partners and a strong brand identity.

Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra, CEO- of Alchimie comments« After joining Alchimie mid-December, a company with a content offering in line with the new trends in content consumption, I am currently conducting an in-depth review of the company's activities, which should lead to a comprehensive diagnosis and recommendations. I will inform the market in the coming weeks of the strategic orientations that will be decided

Next financial release: 2021 annual results, April 26, 2022 after market close.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a content catalog established among 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 110+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels The Big Issue, Army Stories, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Scène de Crime, Point de Vue) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies). In 2020, Alchimie obtained an extra-financial rating of 70/100, which corresponds to an "Advanced +" performance level on the EthiFinance rating scale.

For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com

