Clase Azul Mexico: CLASE AZUL UNVEILS NEW BRAND IDENTITY

New Identity to Reflect the Company's Purpose, Culture, and Expanded Offerings as the Brand Turns 25.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clase Azul, Mexico's first luxury spirits brand and creator of Clase Azul Tequila and Clase Azul Mezcal, has announced its new brand identity: Clase Azul Mexico. Formerly known as Clase Azul Spirits, the change will happen on January 25, 2022-part of a year-long 25th anniversary celebration that will mark the beginning of a new era for the brand in terms of products and experiences. The new brand identity was announced today by founder and CEO Arturo Lomeli and President Juan Sanchez.

"As a fully Mexican-owned and operated brand, 'Clase Azul Mexico' represents our origin and who we are," explained founder and CEO Arturo Lomelí. 'We will continue to offer the highest quality tequila and mezcal but look forward to introducing new ways of expressing our Mexican heritage."

"We are honored at the opportunity to expand the world of Clase Azul by offering new experiences and products, beyond our tequila and mezcal," explained President Juan Sanchez. "Our efforts will continue to resonate with our purpose of sharing the magic of Mexican culture," he continued.

Lead by Clase Azul Creative Director Miguel Hernandez, the rebranding includes a new logo, product packaging design, website, and digital assets. Due to the scope and impact of the rebrand, the new identity will be unveiled in different stages throughout the year, beginning with digital channels, followed by Clase Azul brand homes, current product Icons, and other to-be-announced brand offerings.

"One of the most prominent changes will be the evolution of our brand logo," explained Hernandez. "Until now, the agave insignia has been an accurate representation of our involvement in the world of tequila and mezcal. As we transform into much more than a spirits brand, we are adopting a new emblem that offers a timeless view of a bright future full of possibilities."

In 2021, Clase Azul began offering visitors to Los Cabos, Mexico, a rich and unique tasting & culinary experience, A Taste of Culture, where guests are invited to embark on a mystical journey through the world of Clase Azul. Other projects in the works include: The Clase Azul Loft, an experiential space in Dumbo, Brooklyn; an experiential space in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; and a distillery and visitor's center in Jalisco, Mexico.

The company was founded in 1997 in Guadalajara, Jalisco by Arturo Lomeli, who began his journey in the spirits industry at an early age. Determined to create a product as exquisite as the land it comes from, Lomeli's dedication to Mexican culture has made Clase Azul one of the leaders in the spirits and luxury categories worldwide. Clase Azul continues to pursue its mission of sharing Mexico's exquisite traditions with the world and is now present in more than fifty countries-including Mexico, the United States, Canada, Europe, the UK, South Korea, and Australia.

The company, which is grounded in artisanal craftsmanship, supports Mexico's artisanal community through Fundación con Causa Azul, a foundation which provides education and resources for underfunded, yet passionate artisans. In addition, Clase Azul has been awarded the "Great Place to Work" certification several years in a row and is a recipient of the Positive Luxury organization's "Butterfly Mark," a certificate that highlights luxury brands that are committed to having a positive impact on nature and society.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1728936/logo_Logo.jpg