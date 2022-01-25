Anzeige
WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 
Stuttgart
25.01.22
08:09 Uhr
0,009 Euro
+0,001
+11,11 %
25.01.2022 | 19:05
Prosafe SE: Extraordinary General Meeting held

Pursuant to the Notice of 4 January 2022, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE was held today, 25 January 2022.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Notice, including the reverse share split in the ratio 1000:1. The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no) and www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

25 January 2022
Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe SE
Phone: +47 907 41 662

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting - 25 January 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6953d1c6-be86-440d-93b6-999c6286c776)

