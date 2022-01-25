Prosafe SE: Extraordinary General Meeting held

Pursuant to the Notice of 4 January 2022, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE was held today, 25 January 2022.



The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Notice, including the reverse share split in the ratio 1000:1. The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no) and www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)



25 January 2022

Prosafe SE

