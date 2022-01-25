Michelle will focus on Korean investor coverage for Antin

Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0), one of the world's leading infrastructure investment firms, announces the appointment of Michelle (Min Kyung) Maeng as Investor Relations Director, effective immediately. Ms Maeng will focus exclusively on Antin's large Korean Fund Investor base and will report to Sebastien Lecaudey, Antin's Senior Partner and Head of Investor Relations.

Ms. Maeng joins Antin from Mirae Asset Securities, where she was most recently a Senior Manager in the placement agent team for private capital funds. With over 15 years market experience, Ms Maeng has developed strong relationships with Korean investors and will further support Antin's outreach within the region. She holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Ewha Women's University in Seoul, having also studied in Jakarta.

Sebastien Lecaudey, Antin's Senior Partner and Head of Investor Relations, stated: "We are excited to welcome Michelle to Antin. Much of our success is down to the trust we have built up over the years with institutional investors, notably in Korea, and Michelle's strong knowledge of that market will further build upon that trust in her home country.

Edward Crowe, Antin's Head of Asia Pacific Investor Relations, added: "Michelle will help us better serve Korea, which has always been a strategic priority for us. Her extensive relationships make her a perfect addition to the team.

Michelle (Min Kyung) Maeng, commented: "I am happy to join the Antin IR team, where strong emphasis is placed on recruiting from a diverse mix of cultural backgrounds to provide a deep set of local networks. There are a great deal of opportunities in the Korean market, and I look forward to helping expand our Korean investor base."

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading independent private equity firm focused on infrastructure investments. Based in Paris, London and New York, and majority owned by its partners, the firm employs over 165 professionals. Antin targets majority stakes in infrastructure businesses in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. Antin has €20.3 billion in assets under management and has made investments in 30 companies since its founding. Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006068/en/

Contacts:

Antin Infrastructure Partners

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: nicolle.graugnard@antin-ip.com