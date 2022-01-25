Growth Prospects Confirmed

La Française de l'Énergie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: FDE ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, posted another very strong revenue growth in H1 2022, with revenues reaching €9.1 million up 127% vs H1 2021.

In Euro million * H1 2022 H1 2021 YoY % Q1 2022 sales 2.9 1.5 95% Q2 2022 sales 6.2 2.5 146% S1 2022 sales 9.1 4.0 127%

* Unaudited numbers

Significant increase in production volumes achieved in a buoyant market environment

Revenues from gas production tripled to €4.9 million thanks to a further growth in volumes (+30%) and an average gas sale price of €37.43/MWh in H1 2022, up from €11.07/MWh in H1 2021.

Revenues related to the production of green electricity from abandoned mine gas rose sharply to €4 million (up 38% vs H1 2021). This good performance is driven by increased production volumes in the Hauts de France (+31% with contribution from the two cogeneration units at Béthune) and the favourable power prices in Belgium reaching €86.94/MWh in H1 2022.

Revenue from the sale of heat, related to the Béthune project and the largest solar thermal power plant connected to a heating network in Creutzwald, amounted to €195,000 in H1 2022.

Revenue growth confirmed for 2022 and 2023

Taking advantage of favourable market conditions, the Group has fixed for 2022 and 2023 calendar years the sale price for a large portion of its volumes of gas to be sold in France and electricity in Belgium.

The group is progressing well towards its calendar year-end objectives thanks to the commissioning in January 2022 of 3 additional 1.5 MW cogeneration units (4.5 MW) on the Anderlues site and the installation of 2 additional cogeneration units (3 MW) on the Avion site.

Thanks to the development of its abandoned mine methane activity, 1.5 million tonnes of CO2eq will be avoided per annum, confirming the Group's leading role in the European ecological transition.

La Française de L'Energie confirms its objective of achieving annualized revenue of €35 million and an EBITDA margin of over 45% by the end of 2022.

Next announcement:

H1 2022 Results March 24th 2022

The ticker changes: LFDE is now FDE

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is a carbon negative energy producer, specializing setting up decentralized energy production sites. La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. La Française de l'Énergie has strong development potential and aims to become a benchmark independent player in the energy sector in Europe. The company benefits from the innovative company label awarded by Bpifrance.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

