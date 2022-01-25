Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company"), a sector leader for privacy-technology investments, announces that it will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, February 09, 2022, at 4.30pm EST to discuss recent developments and company updates.

Please register in advance via the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_irFG_bPtQ0SfrW_XGlh3Ow

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

An archived replay will be available after the event via the Company's website.

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk is a company set-up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Animoca.

Officer/Director Contact:

Jeffrey Gao

Chief Executive Officer

jeff@cypherpunkholdings.com

Office: 1-647-946-1300

Investor Relations Contact:

Veronika Oswald

Investor Relations

veronika@cypherpunkholdings.com

Office: 1-647-946-1300

To view the source version of this press release, please visit: https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111589