Gefen International Announces Expansion of its Transactive Model

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gefen International (ASX: GFN) announced the expansion of the model feature. The feature provides insurance companies the ability to divide their commissions between agents and sub-agents. Mid to large tier insurance companies, can now have permit access to Gefen's platform tools for all their agents and sub-agents.

Mr. Orni Daniel, Gefen international's co-founder and co-CEO, said "…the new feature will enable the expansion of our platform's use by several multiples". He concluded by stating that "the world is at a critical juncture, where total digital transformation means the difference between stagnation and evolution."

About Gefen International

Transforms agent-based networks into digital Marketplaces. Gefen builds omnichannel digital hubs to connect agents, customers, and carriers. Generate more business and provide better service without ever losing the human touch. Gefen is an all-in-one platform provider, focused on disrupting the insurance world into an evolved, technological era. For more information visit gefentechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

To the extent any statements contained in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the company's management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the company's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "projected" and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the company or the company's management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the company's industry, its operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Orni Daniel

CEO

info@gefen.online