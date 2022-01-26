International payments now delivered within minutes in EUR to any banks in Europe via SEPA Instant Credit Transfer

Global payments network EMQ deepens its reach across Europe by adding SEPA instant credit transfer (SCT Inst) capabilities to its network. This major enhancement further extends EMQ's network infrastructure into the high-growth markets in the SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) zone, and enables global enterprises to send funds instantly in euros to a wider set of beneficiary accounts in Europe.

"Customers are at the center of our strategy as we continue to deliver an integrated payments platform with increased speed, transparency, and certainty, which are vital requirements for making and receiving international payments," said Steven Liu, Global Head of Networks and Expansion, EMQ. "By connecting EMQ's global network to SCT Inst, we further strengthen our pan-European capabilities to deliver real-time payments across all the enterprise segments. This will help our customers respond faster to the demands of today's global marketplace."

Already live in Europe, the expanded capabilities enable global enterprises and their customers to send and receive a maximum of 100,000 euros within minutes, to eligible accounts, under the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer scheme of the European Payments Council (EPC). Our API-powered solutions provide a unified and globally consistent platform for integration and automation across multiple markets. This allows enterprises to focus on delivering enhanced customer propositions to grow their business without the need to manage complex network infrastructure.

"The payment landscape is fast evolving with a growing demand for secure instant payments. EMQ will continue to invest and expand our global payout capabilities that allow our enterprise customers to quickly react to market changes and stay ahead of the competition," Liu added.

EMQ offers one of the most comprehensive payment networks in the industry as it continues to enhance its product suite with near real-time payments capabilities across Europe, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Nepal, Philippines, the United Kingdom, and 19 markets in Africa, with expansion underway in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The company is currently licensed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and registered as a Money Service Business in Canada.

